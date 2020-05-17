UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Supply Suspended Through 78 Electricity Feeders Of HESCO Due To Rain, Thunderstorm

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Power supply suspended through 78 electricity feeders of HESCO due to rain, thunderstorm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The power supply to the electricity consumers was suspended through 78 electricity feeders in Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas circles of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) due to rain and thunderstorm.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here on Sunday that parts of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri, Nooriabad, Matiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Sakrand, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Khipro, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Matli, Thatta and Badin were affected.

The spokesman said the power supply would be restored once the rain stopped and the HESCO steams after monitoring those localities to check any damage to the transmission system gave a go ahead.

He informed that HESCO's chief Abdul Haq Memon had directed the company's officials to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

The company appealed the consumers of the affected areas to cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad a tree fell over the power supply cable and an electricity police in Latifabad Unit 9 causing suspension of the electric supply through L-9 New Feeder.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad Nawabshah Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar Tando Adam Hala Matiari Shahdadpur Sakrand Khipro Matli Saeedabad Kotri Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

2 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.