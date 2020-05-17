Power supply suspended through 78 electricity feeders of HESCO due to rain, thunderstorm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The power supply to the electricity consumers was suspended through 78 electricity feeders in Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas circles of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) due to rain and thunderstorm.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here on Sunday that parts of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri, Nooriabad, Matiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Sakrand, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Khipro, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Matli, Thatta and Badin were affected.

The spokesman said the power supply would be restored once the rain stopped and the HESCO steams after monitoring those localities to check any damage to the transmission system gave a go ahead.

He informed that HESCO's chief Abdul Haq Memon had directed the company's officials to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

The company appealed the consumers of the affected areas to cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad a tree fell over the power supply cable and an electricity police in Latifabad Unit 9 causing suspension of the electric supply through L-9 New Feeder.