Power Supply Suspended To 65 Feeders After Rain, Thunderstorm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Electricity supply suspended to 65 feeders of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) after being affected by the rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday noon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Electricity supply suspended to 65 feeders of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) after being affected by the rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday noon.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Allah Yar Bharwana declared emergency in the MEPCO region and directed the operational officers of all circles to resolve issues and restore electricity supply in the region.

The electricity supply was suspended at 65 feeders of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and other cities of the region.

The CEO MEPCO also directed the line staff to restore electricity at the earliest by using T&P and PPE under preventive measures to avoid any mishap.

It is pertinent to mention here that when thunderstorm and rain hit the city and other areas of the MEPCO region, several incidents had been reported of tree falling on electric polls and main supply wires, however, the work had been speed up to restore electricity supply as early as possible.

