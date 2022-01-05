Power supply system affected in city as 106 feeders tripped after rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Several areas of Hyderabad facing power outages as more than 106 feeders have tripped after continued heavy downpour in the city late Tuesday night.

Areas including Latifabad, Qasimabad and City taluka are facing power suspension for several hours due to continuous rains.

According to report, 15 mm rain was recorded in the city which caused disruption to normal life and mostly city roads inundated.

According to Hesco spokesman, CEO Hesco Noor Ahmed Soomro, Chief Operating Officer Abdul Raheem Soomro, SE Nisar Ahmed Memon and other officers also visited Grid Stations of Qasimabad and Latifabad and monitored power supply efforts.

Spokesman said Hesco authorities had cancelled leaves of all employees and control room was established at Hesco headquarters with COO Abdul Raheem Soomro as its Focal Person for resolving consumer's complaints.