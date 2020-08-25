UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Through 88 Feeders Remains Suspended Due To Rain: HESCO Spokesman

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:44 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's spokesman Tuesday said that power supply through 88 feeders including 22 feeders of Hyderabad city was suspended due to continuous rain

As soon as the rain stopped, power supply would be restored for which technical staff is ready to accomplish the task, Sadiq Kubar said.

According to spokesman, as per the directives of HESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Yaqoob, field staff had been directed to follow safety while working in the field.

