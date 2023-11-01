Open Menu

Power Supply To 15 Schemes Of PHED DI Khan Disconnected

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconnected

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Dera Ismail Cicile on Wednesday disconnected power supply to 15 water supply schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Kulachi for nonpayment of outstanding dues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Dera Ismail Cicile on Wednesday disconnected power supply to 15 water supply schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Kulachi for nonpayment of outstanding dues.

During its operation, initiated on the directive of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Power and Energy against power pilferers and defaulters, SE Pesco Dera Ismail Khan Circle, Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur and his team disconnected the power connection of 15 water supply schemes of the Public Health Engineering in Kulachi tehsil.

PESCO spokesman said an amount of Rs 13.8 million was due against these 15 water supply schemes. SE Pesco D I Khan said the Public Health Engineering Department was time and again asked for payment of the dues but no response was received.

He said in all the Public Health Engineering Department, Kulachi has to pay Rs 40 million to the PESCO and if this amount was not paid, the power supply to its other schemes will also be disconnected.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Water Company Dera Ismail Khan Circle I Khan All Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply ..

Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference

3 minutes ago
 Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholdin ..

Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholding

3 minutes ago
 16 fresh Corona cases reported

16 fresh Corona cases reported

3 minutes ago
 OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, ..

OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, war crimes in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 KMC ready to work with World Bank on city's uplift ..

KMC ready to work with World Bank on city's uplift projects:Mayor

5 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer chairs 15th PPPA session

SM Tanveer chairs 15th PPPA session

6 minutes ago
US Fed starts second day of rate talks with anothe ..

US Fed starts second day of rate talks with another pause expected

6 minutes ago
 De Kock, Van der Dussen centuries as South Africa ..

De Kock, Van der Dussen centuries as South Africa make 357-4 against New Zealand

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Law Minister inaugurates Sindh Legal Advisor ..

Sindh Law Minister inaugurates Sindh Legal Advisory Call Centre

10 minutes ago
 KU, IoBM sign MoU to boost research, innovation, c ..

KU, IoBM sign MoU to boost research, innovation, commercialization support

6 minutes ago
 Storm Ciaran triggers weather alert in northwester ..

Storm Ciaran triggers weather alert in northwestern Europe

10 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution expressing support, solid ..

Senate passes resolution expressing support, solidarity with Palestinians

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan