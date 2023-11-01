Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconnected

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Dera Ismail Cicile on Wednesday disconnected power supply to 15 water supply schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Kulachi for nonpayment of outstanding dues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Dera Ismail Cicile on Wednesday disconnected power supply to 15 water supply schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Kulachi for nonpayment of outstanding dues.

During its operation, initiated on the directive of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Power and Energy against power pilferers and defaulters, SE Pesco Dera Ismail Khan Circle, Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur and his team disconnected the power connection of 15 water supply schemes of the Public Health Engineering in Kulachi tehsil.

PESCO spokesman said an amount of Rs 13.8 million was due against these 15 water supply schemes. SE Pesco D I Khan said the Public Health Engineering Department was time and again asked for payment of the dues but no response was received.

He said in all the Public Health Engineering Department, Kulachi has to pay Rs 40 million to the PESCO and if this amount was not paid, the power supply to its other schemes will also be disconnected.

APP/vak