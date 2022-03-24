UrduPoint.com

Power Supply To Be Remained Suspend In Several Areas Due To Maintenance Work

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 05:46 PM

Power supply to be remained suspend in several areas due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Wapda House Peshawar Grid Station on 28th March from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahibagh 1, ICF 2, Jail Express, Said Abad, Faqir Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Shahibabh Grid Station on 25th March from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Shahibagh grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibabh Grid Station on 25th March From 12PM to 4PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Shahibagh grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 28th March From 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baghbanan, Gulbahar 2 ; Islamabad, faqir Abad 2, Sheikh Abad,Molvie Jee, Nishatar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from66 KV Haripur Grid Station on 26th March From 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NRTC, T and T, Miepur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 26th March From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Degree College, Cantt 1, Sheikh Yousaf 2, Industrial, CRBC feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 25thMarch From 8AM to 11AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sadar, Industrial, Sheikh Yousaf 1, Uniuversity , DDA, Saggu feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 25thMarch From 11AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muslim Bazar, Muryalee 1,2, Cantt 1, Mandara, Commissionery Bazar, Town Hall feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Jail Company Haripur March NHA Muslim From

Recent Stories

US, NATO Allies in Talks to Send Anti-Ship Missile ..

US, NATO Allies in Talks to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 8 Ramzan Bazaars to be functional in Muzaffargarh ..

8 Ramzan Bazaars to be functional in Muzaffargarh from Mar 31

1 minute ago
 Putin Chairs Russian Security Council Meeting, Bri ..

Putin Chairs Russian Security Council Meeting, Briefed by Shoigu on Ukraine Oper ..

4 minutes ago
 Germany eyes keeping coal plants open longer as ba ..

Germany eyes keeping coal plants open longer as backup

4 minutes ago
 Air Chief meets Turkish CGS, British Royal Air For ..

Air Chief meets Turkish CGS, British Royal Air Force AVM in separate meetings

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, D I Khan

Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, D I Khan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>