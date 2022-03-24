Power supply to be remained suspend in several areas due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Wapda House Peshawar Grid Station on 28th March from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahibagh 1, ICF 2, Jail Express, Said Abad, Faqir Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Shahibabh Grid Station on 25th March from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Shahibagh grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibabh Grid Station on 25th March From 12PM to 4PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Shahibagh grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 28th March From 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baghbanan, Gulbahar 2 ; Islamabad, faqir Abad 2, Sheikh Abad,Molvie Jee, Nishatar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from66 KV Haripur Grid Station on 26th March From 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NRTC, T and T, Miepur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 26th March From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Degree College, Cantt 1, Sheikh Yousaf 2, Industrial, CRBC feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 25thMarch From 8AM to 11AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sadar, Industrial, Sheikh Yousaf 1, Uniuversity , DDA, Saggu feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 25thMarch From 11AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muslim Bazar, Muryalee 1,2, Cantt 1, Mandara, Commissionery Bazar, Town Hall feeders will face inconvenience.