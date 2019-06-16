UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Supply To Dhabeji Pumping Station Restored On Priority: K-Electric

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Power supply to Dhabeji pumping station restored on priority: K-Electric

K-Electric priorities power supply to all strategic locations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) including the pumping stations at Dhabeji, Pipri and Gharo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ):K-Electric priorities power supply to all strategic locations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) including the pumping stations at Dhabeji, Pipri and Gharo.

K-Electric spokesperson said here on Saturday that the power utility's maintenance and repair teams were immediately mobilized for swift restoration of supply.

The teams worked tirelessly while adhering to all safety parameters and ensured timely rectification of the fault.

All KWSB major water pumping stations are exempt from load-shed in the greater interest of the people of Karachi, he added.

In addition to ensuring seamless power supply to all strategic installations of KWSB, KE also extends all possible technical support and maintains close coordination with KWSB teams round the clock.

The power utility has also deputed a dedicated technical team for priority resolution of any technical issues at KWSB strategic facilities and KE teams also periodically conduct surveys at Dhabeji and other strategic installations of KW&SB to ensure KE operations remain seamless.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Water All From KE

Recent Stories

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

8 minutes ago

US Escalates Cyberattacks on Russia's Electric Gri ..

5 minutes ago

Journalist Ilyas Warsi has been killed: SSP Hydera ..

8 minutes ago

Fire Occurred in Building on Territory of Russia's ..

8 minutes ago

Pak team upbeat about India match

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.