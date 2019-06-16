Power supply to Dhabeji pumping station restored on priority: K-Electric

K-Electric priorities power supply to all strategic locations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) including the pumping stations at Dhabeji, Pipri and Gharo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ):K-Electric priorities power supply to all strategic locations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) including the pumping stations at Dhabeji, Pipri and Gharo.

K-Electric spokesperson said here on Saturday that the power utility's maintenance and repair teams were immediately mobilized for swift restoration of supply.

The teams worked tirelessly while adhering to all safety parameters and ensured timely rectification of the fault.

All KWSB major water pumping stations are exempt from load-shed in the greater interest of the people of Karachi, he added.

In addition to ensuring seamless power supply to all strategic installations of KWSB, KE also extends all possible technical support and maintains close coordination with KWSB teams round the clock.

The power utility has also deputed a dedicated technical team for priority resolution of any technical issues at KWSB strategic facilities and KE teams also periodically conduct surveys at Dhabeji and other strategic installations of KW&SB to ensure KE operations remain seamless.