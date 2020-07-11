Power supply to Dir from Golen Gol project starts: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The electricity supply to Lower and Upper Dir from the Golen Gol project has started with the special efforts of Member National Assembly (MNA) and Parliamentary Secretary Bashir Khan.

Talking to media men here on Friday, MNA Bashir Khan said that in this connection, a Special Line of Sado Grid Station will Link up with 220 KV Thana Grid Station on July 14, 2020.

The issue of low voltage and uncontrolled load shedding would be resolved with this Special Line in Dir Upper and Dir Lower.