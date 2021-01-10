UrduPoint.com
Power Supply To Major Cities Restored: NTDC Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Sunday said that power supply to major cities has been restored so far.

"Power supply to Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sargodha, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Okara, Multan, Sahiwal, Multan and Sheikhupura has been energized, "he said in a statement.

He said many NTDC grid stations of 500 kV and 220kV have been restored. NTDC teams were busy to restore power supply gradually to the remaining cities, he added

