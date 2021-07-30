Power supply to Makran Division restored: Hammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that power supply to Makran Division has been restored.

"I am grateful to the Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan for promptly accepting my request and normalising the flow of electricity to the Makran division," he said in a series of tweets.

He said that we are also bringing forward the timelines of the project that seeks to connect these areas to the national grid.