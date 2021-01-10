UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Supply To Most Of Affected Cities Restored: NTDCL

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Power supply to most of affected cities restored: NTDCL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Power supply to almost all cities, which plunged into darkness due to a sudden fault in the system minutes before midnight Saturday, has been restored in phased manner.

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) spokesman confirmed to media men here Sunday that soon after the system collapse, the NTDC officers, officials and field teams started joint efforts to locate the fault on highy voltage intercity power transmission lines and restore electricity supply in the affected areas as early as possible.

He added that initially, power supply to Islamabad was restored and then rest of the areas were being re-energized in phases.

The powe supply from various grid stations, including 500 kV Rawat Grid Station and 220 kV grid stations at Burhan, Sungjani and Mardan had been restored, he said and asserted that restoration process had reconnected all the affected cities with the NTDC transmission system. These cities, he said, included Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Dherki/Ghotki, Guddu, Rohri/Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibbi and Quetta.

He said the NTCL were working in the southern parts of the country, including Hyderabad, and remaining system would be re-energized soon.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Electricity Company Hyderabad Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Mardan Okara Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Shikarpur Jhelum Dera Murad Jamali Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

14 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.