UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Supply To Off-grid Areas Through Micro Hydro Projects, Big Achievement: CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Power supply to off-grid areas through micro hydro projects, big achievement: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power, Taj Muhammad Tarand Thursday said that the provincial government has achieved a big success by materializing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of 350 small dams in the province under Micro Hydro Power Projects.

Presiding over a meeting of PEDO here wherein Focal Person for Energy, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, CEO PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, Project Director Colonel ® Shahid Khan, Project Director Khurram Durrani and officers concerned were also present, Tarand said providing electricity to the areas with no such facility, was among the topmost priorities of the government.

He said providing electricity to the off-grid areas through these micro hydro projects was the flagship project of the Energy Department.

Briefing the meeting, CEO PEDO, Engineer Naeem Khan said 309 out of 356 micro hydro power projects have been completed during the first phase while some would be completed by the month of June.

The meeting was further told that the land has been acquired for eight sites to install mini solar grids at the bazaars of newly merged districts.

Under this project, the meeting was further told that three mini solar grids would be established at Kurram, Orakzai and Tank would be completed by July 2021.

The meeting was told that 8000 schools, 400 mosques and 187 BHUs have been converted to solar energy in the province while speedy work on other projects of the same nature was underway. The CM House and Secretariat have already been put on solar energy that would help save millions of rupees annually for the province.

Taj Muhammad Tarand said all the projects of Energy Department should be completed within stipulated timeframe so that these projects on completion could help in strengthening the economic position of the province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Same Tank June July All Government Mini Million

Recent Stories

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

8 minutes ago

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

12 minutes ago

Zeeshan Aziz - Meet one of Pakistan's leading digi ..

14 minutes ago

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

38 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

38 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.