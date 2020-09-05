Power supply to remain suspended Adyala grid station

Power supply to 132kV grid station Adyala will remain suspended on Sunday from 07:00 am to 02:00pm due to dismantling of tower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Power supply to 132kV grid station Adyala will remain suspended on Sunday from 07:00 am to 02:00pm due to dismantling of tower.

Spokesman Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) said that recent flash flood badly damaged tower 48 of 132KV new transmission line Rawat. Due to more rain forecast, it was decided to dismantle the damaged tower to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Due to dismantling of the tower, power supply to Adyala grid station and its attached 11 feeders would remain suspended from 07:00 am to 02:00pm on Sunday, he said.

He said the affected feeders were included Adyala, Dhamyal, Adyala Jail, Shahpur, Gulshan Abad, Gorakh Pur, 502 Workshop, PGGS and surrounding areas.

However, he said efforts would be made to provide power supply to the affected areas from alternate source. The IESCO regretted for any inconvenience to the consumers.

IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary also directed SE and GSO to complete the work within stipulated timing.