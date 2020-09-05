UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Supply To Remain Suspended Adyala Grid Station

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:58 PM

Power supply to remain suspended Adyala grid station

Power supply to 132kV grid station Adyala will remain suspended on Sunday from 07:00 am to 02:00pm due to dismantling of tower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Power supply to 132kV grid station Adyala will remain suspended on Sunday from 07:00 am to 02:00pm due to dismantling of tower.

Spokesman Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) said that recent flash flood badly damaged tower 48 of 132KV new transmission line Rawat. Due to more rain forecast, it was decided to dismantle the damaged tower to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Due to dismantling of the tower, power supply to Adyala grid station and its attached 11 feeders would remain suspended from 07:00 am to 02:00pm on Sunday, he said.

He said the affected feeders were included Adyala, Dhamyal, Adyala Jail, Shahpur, Gulshan Abad, Gorakh Pur, 502 Workshop, PGGS and surrounding areas.

However, he said efforts would be made to provide power supply to the affected areas from alternate source. The IESCO regretted for any inconvenience to the consumers.

IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary also directed SE and GSO to complete the work within stipulated timing.

Related Topics

Flood Jail Shahpur Gulshan Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Industrial revolution will be key to resetting fut ..

16 minutes ago

New School Year in Iran Starts Ahead of Schedule D ..

2 minutes ago

CTD takes action against 218 persons for spreading ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz to return on medical team's advice: Ahsan Iq ..

2 minutes ago

ADEK ensures access to education opportunities for ..

31 minutes ago

Defence day signifies bravery, sacrifices of our a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.