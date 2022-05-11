Power supply to remain suspended due to maintenance work

(@FahadShabbir)

The Peshawar Electric Supply Comply (Pesco) would suspend power supply to certain areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Comply (Pesco) would suspend power supply to certain areas due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on Thursday from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering , Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, SufaidDheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, TehkalPayan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV ShahiBagh Grid Station on Thursday from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVNishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Haryana, Takhabad, Haryana 1, New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 12th May from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVKachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New HazarKhwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba , Urmar 1,2, Hazarkhwani, Yakatooth,NewChamkani, Rashid Ghari, SuriBala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 12th May from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Base, Kohat Road, WazirBagh, Baghbanan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 12th May from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Paniyan 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, ZebFarma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, SwabiMera, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Camplex, Banyan, New Khanpur, Baldher, NRTC, T and T, Mirpur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, consumers of 11 KVSajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Industrial 1, Jabri feeders will face outages from 9AM to 4PM.