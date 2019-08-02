UrduPoint.com
Power Supply To Remain Suspended From 132 KV Grid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:57 PM

Due to necessary maintenance works, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV grid station tomorrow on August 3, said a circular issued by IESCO Circle Chakwal here Friday

It said that the power supply from PAF Mureed, Mangan and Mureed feeders will remained suspended for three hours from 0900AM to1200 O'Clock which will affect areas of Mureed Air Base, Mangan, Udhrwal, Lakhwal, Jamalwal, Mangwal, Mehropelo, Mureed, District Complex Chakwal, Thoha Bahadur and Hastal.

The IESCO Chakwal Circle has regretted for inconvenience of its customers however the circular said that power supply may be restored before commencement of maintenance works.

