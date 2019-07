Power supply to remain suspended from Rangur feeder tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 11-Kv Rangpur feeder of 220-Kv Mari Sheikh Shajra Grid Station tomorrow from 6:30 am to 10:30 am due to necessary maintenance, repair, and installation of electricity poles.

The feeder is situated in Khanqah sub-division. A notification has been issued in this regard from the office of Executive Engineer Operations MEPCO Model Town Division Bahawalpur Circle.