Power Supply To Remain Suspended In Several Areas On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various localities in view of maintenance work on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various localities in view of maintenance work on Tuesday.

The company's spokesman said that power supply would be suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on Tuesday (November 17) from 8AM to 12PM.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Naguman 1, Charsaddar Road, Latif Abad feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pabi Grid Station on November 17 from 8AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Jalozai, Panakot, Pabbi City feeders will experience outage.

Maintenance work would also be carried on power supply lines from from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on November 17 from 9:30AM to 3PM, so power supply would suspend for consumers of 11 KV Wana feeders.

Other areas that will face outage on Tuesday include consumers of 11 KV Karak 1,2, T/Ship Karak, Sabir Abad 1,2, Ahmad Wala, High Way, Bogra, Chakdara feeders and areas were fed by of 11 KV Batkhela Express, Thana, Aladhand, Batkhela, City Batkhela feeders.

