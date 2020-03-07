Power supply to remain suspended on all 25 feeders on March 08

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Power supply to remain suspended on all 25 feeders of 11 KV attached with HESCO on March 08 (Sunday) from 9 am to 02 pm, due to necessary repairing and maintenance work.

Resultantly consumers of Qasim Abad, Nairon kot, Sehrish Nagar, Naseem Nagar, Doaaba, Anwar villas, HDA,MES.

Saddar, Cantt, Bohri Bazar, Baldia, Sachal, Shahbaz, Naseem Shopping mall.GOR, Shah Lateef,Mehran, Defence,Hayat Baba,Sarfraz Baba,GM Shah, Citizen colony,Forte, Naqash Villas would face inconveniences.