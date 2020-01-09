UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Supply To Remain Suspended To Various Localities: Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:19 PM

Power supply to remain suspended to various localities: Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO)

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has issued power suspension schedule for different parts of the Peshawar due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has issued power suspension schedule for different parts of the Peshawar due to maintenance work.

According to schedule power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad grid station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM, thus consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 7,11,12 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM and consumers of 11 KV Canal Town, Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Campus feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVZaryab Colony, Faqir Abad 2, Nishtir Abad, Islamabad, SikandarPura feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazakGrid Station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVDalazak, PakhaGhulam,OPF, Gul Abad, Lakhi Star, Wadpaga 1,2, Janah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KVMardanGrid Station on January 10 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVBagh e Iram, City 2, EidGah, Turo, Rural 1, Charsadda Road, Bank Road, Shiekh Maltoon feeders.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Electricity Agriculture Company Road Bank Charsadda January From PESCO

Recent Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

11 minutes ago

"Free Kashmir" poster waved during a protest at De ..

5 minutes ago

Student protest continue across India against JNU ..

5 minutes ago

Seven killed, fifteen wounded in accident in Naush ..

5 minutes ago

10% of Pakistanis believe their mental health is w ..

18 minutes ago

"TECNO’s Best Selling Smart Phones in 2019"

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.