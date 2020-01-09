Power supply to remain suspended to various localities: Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO)

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has issued power suspension schedule for different parts of the Peshawar due to maintenance work

According to schedule power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad grid station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM, thus consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 7,11,12 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM and consumers of 11 KV Canal Town, Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Campus feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVZaryab Colony, Faqir Abad 2, Nishtir Abad, Islamabad, SikandarPura feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazakGrid Station on January 11 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVDalazak, PakhaGhulam,OPF, Gul Abad, Lakhi Star, Wadpaga 1,2, Janah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KVMardanGrid Station on January 10 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVBagh e Iram, City 2, EidGah, Turo, Rural 1, Charsadda Road, Bank Road, Shiekh Maltoon feeders.