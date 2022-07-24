Power supply to seven MEPCO grid stations suspend after fault in NTDC grid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The power supply to seven grid stations of MEPCO was suspended after technical fault in National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) 220 grid station.

According to MEPCO officials, the power supply to affected 132 KV Qasim Bagh and Vehari Road grids of Multan city have been restored with alternate circuits, but load management is being done on the feeders connected to them.

Likewise, 132 KV Khanewal, Kabirwala, Bati Bangla, Head Sidhnai and Makhdoompur grids have also been affected by the fault and power supply also been stopped.

The NTDC team has reached Piran Ghaib grid and started the restoration work.