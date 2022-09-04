UrduPoint.com

Power Supply To Thana Bula Khan Grid Station Disrupted Due To Collapse Of NTDC Towers: HESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Power supply to Thana Bula Khan grid station disrupted due to collapse of NTDC towers: HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The power supply to Thana Bula Khan grid station of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in Jamshoro district was disrupted on Sunday after the collapse of 4 towers of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

The towers of 500 KV transmission line, supplying electricity from Matiari district to Port Qasim in Karachi, fell near Thana Bula Khan due to strong winds.

The breakdown suspended the power supply to 5 feeders of 11 KV which also powered some installations of the forces.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro had sent teams to the site to work with the teams of the NTDC so that the power supply could be restored at the earliest.

