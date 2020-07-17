Power suspension due to monsoon shower

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad and adjoining areas received monsoon shower on Friday evening which caused suspension of power supply to many districts of Sindh. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, however, claimed that only 73 feeders in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Nawabshah districts had been put under temporary shutdown.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that the power supply would be restored once the field staff gave clearance after the downpour stopped. He said the HESCO's CEO Abdul Haq Memon had directed the official and the staff to remain on high alert and to ensure their presence in the fields. The field staff had also been directed to follow the safety precautions while restoring the power supply.