Power suspension due to monsoon shower

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad and adjoining areas received monsoon shower on Friday evening which caused suspension of powersupply to many districts of Sindh. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, however, claimed that only 73feeders in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot, Matiari, TandoAllahyar and Nawabshah districts had been put under temporaryshutdown.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that the power supply would be restoredonce the field staff gave clearance after the downpour stopped.He said the HESCO's CEO Abdul Haq Memon had directed the official andthe staff to remain on high alert and to ensure their presence in thefields. The field staff had also been directed to follow the safetyprecautions while restoring the power supply.