Power Suspension For Different KP Feeders Notified
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain from Hayatabad grid station on 31st January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Khyber 1, 2, Hayatabad 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, IMS feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad grid station on 30th January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Old Hayatabad, Hayatabad 7, 11 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughalpura, Chamkani, Jahgra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gul Barg, Hassan Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 31st January from 9 a.
m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Gah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Bannu - Kuram Ghari Transmission Line on 30th January from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 66 KV Kuram Ghari grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 31st January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Damtoor, Bagnotar, Jahangi, Madian feeders will face inconvenience.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
03 booked for illegally decanting LPG10 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,039 points10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation in areas of security, trade, economy10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 prepares for snowfall in tourist areas20 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,000 litre substandard milk, 400kg inferior-quality sweets20 minutes ago
-
SC bench hearing appeals regarding army courts dissolved20 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur vows to tight security arrangements for general elections30 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident30 minutes ago
-
Annual sports gala of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges held30 minutes ago
-
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing35 minutes ago
-
PPP struggles to improve living standards of poor: Bachal Shah40 minutes ago
-
Three robber gangs busted, looted valuables recovered40 minutes ago