Power suspension for different KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain from Hayatabad grid station on 31st January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Khyber 1, 2, Hayatabad 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, IMS feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad grid station on 30th January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Old Hayatabad, Hayatabad 7, 11 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughalpura, Chamkani, Jahgra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gul Barg, Hassan Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 31st January from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Gah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Bannu - Kuram Ghari Transmission Line on 30th January from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 66 KV Kuram Ghari grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 31st January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Damtoor, Bagnotar, Jahangi, Madian feeders will face inconvenience.