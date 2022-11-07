Power suspension for Dir Lower notified

DIR LOWER, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) ::The PESCO authorities on Monday informed that due to maintenance work, the power supply would remain suspended in the district.

According to a notification issued by the Executive Engineer Timergara Sub-Division, the power supply in Dir Lower district will remain suspended on 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 30th November from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m.

The district administration has also issued instructions to the local departments for making necessary arrangements during the power suspension.