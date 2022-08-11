UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Haripur, Mansehra Notified

Published August 11, 2022

Power suspension for Haripur, Mansehra notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 12th, 15th, 17th and 22nd August from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Paninan 1,2, Kot 1, 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera, Town 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, SNK, Judicial Complex, Bayan, Khanpur, Baldher, NRTC, T and T feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on 12th, 15th, 17th and 22nd August from 8 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mirpur 1, TIP, Nawa Saynpack feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 12th, 15th, 17th and 22nd August from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, AhsanShaheed, City 2, Qalandar Abad, Atta Sheesha, ShaheenShaheed feeders will face inconvenience.

