Power Suspension For Hattar, Daggar And Mansehra Grids Notified
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hattar grid station on 4th February from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.
Consequently, it said consumers of Centronics, Baffa, SAC, Solve Tech, Murree Glass, Mujahid Steel, Steel 2, Hattar 4, ECO Pack, Adeel Shahbaz, Nova Synpac, Hattar 7, National Steel and Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it power supply will remain suspended from Daggar Grid Station on 6th February from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Karakoram, Gokand, Salarzai, Irrigation Scheme, Chagarzai, Sur Qila feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 6th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Ghazikot, Chanai, Qalandar Abad, Lasin Nawab, Muradpur, Khaki and Shankiari feeders will face inconvenience.
