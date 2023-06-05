Power suspension for Hazara Division, Swabi notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified the power suspension program for Hazara division and Swabi from June 6 to 22 due to maintenance work.

According to the notification, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 6th, 8th, 13th, 20th and 22nd of June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11KV Jahangai, Banda Pir Khan, APS, Jannah Abad, Madian, SIE, Camset University, INOR, AMC, PMA 2, Repco, Link, Sherwan, Cantt feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that the power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Kholian Bala Grid Station on 6th, 7th, 14th and 19th of June from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., inconveniencing consumers of 11 KV Sirkot, City Havellian, Town Havelian, Kokal , Industrial 1, Kholian and Jabri feeders.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 6th, 8th, 13th & 15th of June from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m., following which consumers of 11 KV Panian 1, Kot, 1,2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, Panian 2, SNK, Judicial Complex, Bayan, Khanpur New, Baldher, NRTC feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RBT Grid Station on 6th, 8th, 10th and 15th of June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Topi, Kalabat, Kotla, HS Mill, Gandaf, GIK, Manal, New Yousafzai, Village 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.