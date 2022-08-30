UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Nowshera, Oghi Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 31 August from 8 am to 3 pm due to which consumers of 11 KV Behram Kali feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Oghi Grid Station on 31 August from 8 am to 2 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Oghi and Battal feeders will face inconvenience.

