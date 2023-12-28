Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Hattar notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 30th December from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Center Hospital, Health Excellence, North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Cell Wood, Northern Bottling, PCB, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia, Omarak, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Alhafiz, Frontier Teak Wood, PPI, Mika Steel, Express 1, 2, 3 and PHA feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 30th December from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari ,Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Homes, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 29th December from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Pajagai, Chughal Pura, BW University, Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 31st December from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Cantt and Town feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Hattar - Wah Transmission Line on 31st December from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1, 2, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Haripur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Hevellian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

