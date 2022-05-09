Power suspension for Peshawar, Abbottabad notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 10th May from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chairman Daftar, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, Lahori, Khan Mast and Sharif Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 10th and 15th May from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tanwal and Sherwan feeders will face inconvenience.