UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Abbottabad Notified

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Abbottabad notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 10th May from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chairman Daftar, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, Lahori, Khan Mast and Sharif Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 10th and 15th May from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tanwal and Sherwan feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Company May From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

3 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

3 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

3 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

3 hours ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.