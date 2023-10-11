Open Menu

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Bannu, Balakot Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Bannu, Balakot notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 14th and 17th October from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. affecting the consumers of Gull Abad feeder.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 14th and 17th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 1,2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, Hussain Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, DHA, Aksari 6 and Commercial Balding feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 12th and 16th from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumer of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Abad, Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulberg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on 12th October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of Ismail Khani, City 1, Ghori Wala 1, 2, Mandian1 and Shahbaz and Azmat Khel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line on 12th October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Noseri grid feeders will face inconvenience.

