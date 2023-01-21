UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Bannu, Haripur Notified

Published January 21, 2023

Power suspension for Peshawar, Bannu, Haripur notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, Shahkas 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,Hayatabad Old, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel , Frontier Caramix, Frontier Green wood, Cell Wood, Khyber 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 21st, 22nd and 23rd January from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Bannu, Meer Ali, Meran Shah, Razmak, Kohat and 66 KV Kuam Ghari grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dilazak Grid Station on 21st and 26th January from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pakha Gulam and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur grid station on 21st January from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Special Economic Zone 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

