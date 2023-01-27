UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Chakdara Notified

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Chakdara notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Chakdara Grid Station on January 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The maintenance work would affect consumers of 11kv Khadagzai, Khanpur, City Chakdara, Shahi Khel, Yar Steel and Swat Motorway feeders.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on 28th and 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Achini, Abdara, Sufed Dheri and Pawaka feeders will face inconvenience.

