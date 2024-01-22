Power suspension for Peshawar, D I Khan and Mingora notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 25th and 27th January from 9 a.m to 2 p.m resultantly consumers Hayatabad 3, 4 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 24th and 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad Old, Hayatabad 7 and 11 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 23rd and 30th January from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 12 and 14 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 24th and 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Hayatabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd ,27th and 30th January from 9:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. resultantly, consumers of OBR, Circular Road, academy Town , JAF and Danish Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 24th , 29th and 31st January from 9:00 a.

m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Canal Town, Agriculture Malakandher, University Campus, Engineering and Town feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, Jahangir Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Prova-Noor Amad Transmission Line on 24th January from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV D.I. Khan 1, 4, 8 grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Swat Grid Station on 23rd January from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Shah Dara, STH, Haji Baba, Gulkadra, MES, Kanju Cantt, Ajrang, Fizaghat, Mengora 2, Nava Kale feeders will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from Swat Grid Station on 23rd January from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kabal, Malam Jaba, Takhta Band, Kabal 2, Odigram, Qamber, Mingora feeders will face inconvenience.

