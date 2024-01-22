Power Suspension For Peshawar, D I Khan And Mingora Notified
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 25th and 27th January from 9 a.m to 2 p.m resultantly consumers Hayatabad 3, 4 feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 24th and 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad Old, Hayatabad 7 and 11 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 23rd and 30th January from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 12 and 14 feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply, it said will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 24th and 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Hayatabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd ,27th and 30th January from 9:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. resultantly, consumers of OBR, Circular Road, academy Town , JAF and Danish Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 24th , 29th and 31st January from 9:00 a.
m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Canal Town, Agriculture Malakandher, University Campus, Engineering and Town feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, Jahangir Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Prova-Noor Amad Transmission Line on 24th January from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV D.I. Khan 1, 4, 8 grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Swat Grid Station on 23rd January from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Shah Dara, STH, Haji Baba, Gulkadra, MES, Kanju Cantt, Ajrang, Fizaghat, Mengora 2, Nava Kale feeders will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from Swat Grid Station on 23rd January from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kabal, Malam Jaba, Takhta Band, Kabal 2, Odigram, Qamber, Mingora feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School vans collided due to fog, 8 students Injured8 minutes ago
-
SSP orders effective patrolling at night8 minutes ago
-
SEPA raids traders selling non-biodegradable plastic shoppers8 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements being finalized for general elections: RPO8 minutes ago
-
DMO issues notice to Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 1058 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes illegal constructions8 minutes ago
-
Health facilities provided by government reviewed18 minutes ago
-
15712 power pilferers nabbed during five months18 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad wins tennis sports league18 minutes ago
-
Traders announce to support JUI-F candidate in elections on PK-11328 minutes ago
-
Solangi lauds FM Jilani for ‘managing fastest de-escalation’ with Iran28 minutes ago
-
USAID investment, Climate summit underscores US support for Pakistan's economy38 minutes ago