UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Dir Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Dir notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 7th, 11th and 13th of February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m due to which consumers of 11 KV Chardadda Road, Nishat, feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 7th, 9th and 13th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kakshal, Dheri, Abasin feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 7th,9th and 13th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dabgri and Shoba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 7th, 9th and 13th February from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Maqsood Abad, Opazai, Pirbala1, 2, Industrial, Chaghar Matti, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Muslim Abad, Khazana feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 66 KV Dir Grid Station on 7th of February from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wari, Sheringal, Barwal feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Dir Grid Station on 7th of February from 12 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dir, Dir Express, Panakot, Usheral feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Dir Wari Bagh February Women Muslim From Nishat PESCO P

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

51 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

1 hour ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.