Power suspension for Peshawar, Dir notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 7th, 11th and 13th of February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m due to which consumers of 11 KV Chardadda Road, Nishat, feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 7th, 9th and 13th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kakshal, Dheri, Abasin feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 7th,9th and 13th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dabgri and Shoba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 7th, 9th and 13th February from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Maqsood Abad, Opazai, Pirbala1, 2, Industrial, Chaghar Matti, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Muslim Abad, Khazana feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 66 KV Dir Grid Station on 7th of February from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wari, Sheringal, Barwal feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Dir Grid Station on 7th of February from 12 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dir, Dir Express, Panakot, Usheral feeders will face inconvenience.