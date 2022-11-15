Power suspension for Peshawar, Haripur and Tall notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 16th, 19th and 23rd November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. affecting the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital , Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PITC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital and Shahkas 1 feeders.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 16th, 19th and 23rd November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, MeraAchini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaiddheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town Circular Road, , DHA, HBK, AchiniMera feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 16th, 21st and 26th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat 1,2, PirBala 1,2, Industrial, Chagharmati, Pajagai, Benazir Woman University, Nishat Old, Nishat New, Haryana 1,2, feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 16th, 21st and 23rd November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV Muhammad Zai, Guluzai, Gulbela 1,2, OPF, Pakhagulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Jinnah College feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 16th November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Panian 1,2, SN Khan, Bandi Sher Khan, Swabi Mera 2, Economic Zone 1 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-AMC Abbottabad Transmission Line on 16th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to which the consumers of 132 KV Haripur, KholianBala, Abbottabad, NathiaGaliaur 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gurguri-Tall Transmission Line on 16th November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 Tall grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.