Power suspension for Peshawar, Haripur, Bannu notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified the power suspension plan from various grid stations of the province due to maintenance work.

It notified the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on the 17th, 20th, 24th and 27th of February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV University Campur, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, MeraAchini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Ambela, Commercial, Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 66 KV Kholian Bala – Haripur Transmission Line on February 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a result, consumers of the 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on February 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Bazar Ahmad, Cantt Express, Fatima Khel 1,2, Mardan 2, Nurar 3 feeders will face inconvenience.