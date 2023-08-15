Open Menu

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Hattar Notified

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Hattar notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 16th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Subsequently, the consumers of 11 KV ICF, Darmangai, Warsak Road, Shagai, KSM feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 16th August from 7 a.m.to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Nadran Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shahalam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Samar Bagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguaman, Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Old Grid Station on 16th August from 7a.m.to 7 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Bestway Limited grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

