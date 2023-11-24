Power suspension for Peshawar, Hattar notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 26th November from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of PIC, Hayatabad 2, 3, 4, 5, Industrial Estate, Al Haji Steel Mill, Express 3, Umrac, Mohmand Steel and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Sheikh Mohammadi- Kohat Transmission Line Grid Station on 27th November from 9 a.m.. to 4 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of Kohat, Ghambat and Lachi grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 26th November from 8 a.

to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Sethi Town feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 27th November from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Consequently consumers of Islamabad feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Hattar Grid Station on 26th November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of Syntronics, Bafa, Shadi, SAM, Spin Ghar, Solve Teak, Meree Glass, Mujahid Steel, Hatar 4, Echo Pack, Adeel Shehbaz, Hatar 7, National Steel and Euxiliary feeder will face inconvenience.