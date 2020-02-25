Power suspension for Peshawar, Hazara, D I Khan notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified the power suspension schedule and said that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 26th February from 8am to 6pm.

According to the notification,Resultantly,consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line and 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5,6, Mohmand Steel, Northen Boltiling, feeders would face inconveniences.

It further said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 26th February from 9am to 1pm, affecting consumers of 132 KV Panian 1,2, Sarai Niamat Khan, Baldher feeders.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur-Abbottabad transmission line on 26th February from 1pm to 5pm due to which additional load management would be carried out during the period on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Haripur and Havellian grid.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kulachi Grid Station on 26th February from 9am to 12:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11 Kulachi, Darban, Tank, Comal Zam Dam grid would face inconveniences.

Moreover, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kulachi Grid Station on 26th February from 12:30pm to 1:30pm, resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Kulachi, Darban, Tank, Gomal Zam Dam grids would face inconveniences.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House�Sakhi Chashma transmission line on 27th February from 9am to 4pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma and Shahi Bagh grid.