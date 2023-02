Power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra, Bannu notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 24th and 27th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV University Campur, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Ambela, Commercial, Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra-Oghi Transmission Line on 24th February from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Oghi and Battal grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 24th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baka Khel 1, Cantt 1, City 2, Madan 1 and Ismail Khel feeders will face inconvenience.