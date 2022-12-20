UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mansehra, Mardan Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra, Mardan notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on 21st, 24th and 28th December from 9am to 3pm. Consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Shabkhel, Sheikhan feeders will face inconvenience.

It is said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Road Grid Station on 21st, 24th and 31st December from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochyan 1, 2, Mathara 1,2, Shagai Industrial, Shahi Bala, Swat Scout, Shaheen Foundation, MES, Colony 2, Marble Chowk, Sher Bridge, New Machini feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Warsak Grid Station on 21st and 24th December from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tarnab, New Mulaghori, DAM Sidr, Hussain Marbal feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 21st December from 8 am to 4 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Murad Pur, Shankari, Pakhel, Ahsan Shaheed, Ghazikot, Axillary feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 21st December from 9 am to 2 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nawa Kali, Sheikh Maltoon, City 2, Eid Ghah, BaghIram, Rural 1, Badshah Khan Medical College feeders will face inconvenience.

