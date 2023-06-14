UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara Notified

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 29th June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Subsequently, it said consumers of 11KV Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New HazarKhwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, BeriBagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 29th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m, resultantly, the consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old DehBahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Abad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Schem Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 29th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. due to which the consumers of 11 KV Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Mardan 2-Katlang Transmission Line on15th June from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Katlang grid connected with 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on 15th, 18th, 22nd, 25th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m, as a result, the consumers of 11 KV Jalala, Express Batkhela, Thana and City Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

