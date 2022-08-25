Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified power suspension schedule due to maintenance work from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 26th, 30th and 31st August from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Northern Bypass and Takht Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 26th 30th and 31st August from 8 a.m.

to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shoba feeders and 11 KV Abasin feeders will face inconvenience.

The Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 26th August from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Khanmai feeders will face inconvenience. Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Kohat Grid Station on 27th and 28th August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikhan feeders will face inconvenience.