Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad-Jamrud Transmission Line on January 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to maintenance work.

It said that extra load shedding will be carried out on132 KV Jamrud and Peshawar University grid connected with 11 KV feeders.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan -2 Grid Station on 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dhandh, Rural 2, Ghari Kapura, Garhi Daulatzai, Jawad Khan Shaheed, Tawas Babini feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Transmission Line on 21st January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to which extra load Shedding will be carried out on 132 Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Noseri grid connected 11 KV feeders.