Open Menu

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan, Mingora Notified

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Mingora notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 7th, 14th and 21st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of PIC, Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Heath Care Hospital, Health Excellence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northern Bottling, Industrial Estate, Express 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, PHA, Omrak , Olampia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI 1, 2,Mica Steel, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 6th, 9th and 11th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 5th and 10th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Company Road Manga Ghat Mardan Saidu Olympia Charsadda Barikot Mingora Jamrud January Muslim From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

3 hours ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

3 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

4 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

17 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

17 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

18 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan