Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan Notified

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan notified

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 31st May from 8 a.m to 2 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 31st May from 8 a.m to 2 p.

m resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanum feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132/220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 31st May from 7 a.m to 3 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nawa Kali feeders will face inconvenience.

