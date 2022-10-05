UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan Notified

Published October 05, 2022

Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 6th October from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Owing to maintenance work, consumers of 11 KV Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Pishtakhara, Old Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk , Nizam Pur feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 6th and 11th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV New Industrial Express, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, New Sheikh Maltoon, New Saleem Abad, Muslim Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

