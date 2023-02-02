Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 4th, 7th and 11th February 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It said the repair work will affect consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,New Hayatabad, Healthcare Hospital, Health Exultance, North West Hospital, academy Town, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Shakas 1, Health Net Hospital, Northern Bottling, Mohmand Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 3rd, 6th and 10th February from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Ambela, Commercial, Building Abdul Razakfeeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on 4th, 7th and 11th of February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dhandh, Rural 2, Zandoo, Ghari Daulatzai, Jawad Khan Shaheed, Tawas, Babini feeders will face inconvenience.