UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan, Pattan Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Pattan notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Peepal Mandi, Kohati Gate, Qissa Khwani feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Kareem Pura, Chowk Yadgar, Faqir Abad, Zaryab, Yousaf Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mardan Grid Station on November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result of which, consumers of 11 KV Katlang Road, Mall Road, Gaju Khan, Malakand Road, Par Hoti, New Baghdada feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Shankar, Doran Abad, Parhoti, Cnl Javaid, Gujar Garhi, City 2, Mirwas, UET, Sheikh Maltoon, Industrial , Muhabat Abad, Express feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Rrual 1, Ahmad Abad, Eid Gah feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pattan Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. which may inconvenience consumers of 132 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Mardan Malakand University Of Engineering And Technology May November From PESCO P

Recent Stories

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

8 minutes ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

3 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digit ..

Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digital services for passengers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.