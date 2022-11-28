Power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Pattan notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Peepal Mandi, Kohati Gate, Qissa Khwani feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Kareem Pura, Chowk Yadgar, Faqir Abad, Zaryab, Yousaf Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mardan Grid Station on November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result of which, consumers of 11 KV Katlang Road, Mall Road, Gaju Khan, Malakand Road, Par Hoti, New Baghdada feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Shankar, Doran Abad, Parhoti, Cnl Javaid, Gujar Garhi, City 2, Mirwas, UET, Sheikh Maltoon, Industrial , Muhabat Abad, Express feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Rrual 1, Ahmad Abad, Eid Gah feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pattan Grid Station on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. which may inconvenience consumers of 132 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected 11 KV feeders.